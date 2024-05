The Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out valve operations to refill the Upper Tovata System Reservoirs.

This exercise commenced last night and will continue until next Friday.

Areas affected include Tovata, Valelevu, Newtown, Khalsa Road and Upper Cunningham Road.

Customers are requested to prepare accordingly and store enough water for use during this time.

They may experience low pressure or intermittent or no water supply.