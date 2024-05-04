Down to the wire at Fiji Finals 

The last day of the Coca-Cola Games is expected to go down to the wire.

After two days of intense competition, Marist Brothers High School, which had a medal taken off them last night, leads the boy’s grade.

MBHS has seven golds, five silvers and five bronzes.

Its eighth gold, which was won in the senior grade 400m, was stripped after a protest by Suva Grammar.

SGS is second with five gold medals and three silvers and the same number of bronzes.

Holy Cross College is third with two-gold, three silvers and two bronzes.

In the girl’s grade, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has five-gold, six-silver and six bronzes.

SGS is also on five gold medals, but with two silvers and three bronzes.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial and St Joseph’s have three gold medals each.

46 gold medals are on offer today with big track events such as the 200m, 800m, and the relays happening.