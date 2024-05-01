PM urges focus on domestic food production

[File Photo]

International pressures are driving up food prices, leaving the government with limited options.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized this while addressing concerns over the upcoming 2024-2025 National Budget.

Rabuka says consumers are bearing the brunt of increased transportation costs, fuel prices and logistical challenges.

He also highlights the importance of boosting domestic food production as a long-term solution.

Regarding minimum wage considerations, Rabuka says discussions are ongoing involving economists, the Ministry of Finance and labour organizations.

“I think it’s a normal characteristic of budgets, some people feel the pain- we only look at it as the pain, we do not look it as our collective responsibility for those that have had their problems alleviated by the pains that we bear so we bear more pain so that others may have more ease.”

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catansiga is urging the government to adapt public services to address pressing issues such as climate change, drug problems and migration challenges affecting communities.

“This is that bit of ensuring that services are meeting people where they are. And there’s also the expectation that our government will represent who we are as a community.”

The Prime Minister pledges ongoing commitment to address the immediate needs of all Fijians.