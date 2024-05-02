Lovo leaps to gold

Tomasi Lovo has extended Suva Grammar School’s lead in the boys division at the Coca Cola Games.

Lovo cleared the bar in the Intermediate boys high jump with a height of 45.05m.

Schoolmate Terrone Ali secured the silver with a jump of 43.46m while Sairusi Rokotuva of RKS settled for the bronze with a leap of 42.94m.

Suva Grammar now leads with 2 gold, 1 silver and a bronze.

RKS is second with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

QVS, Naiyala Secondary and Saint Vincent are tied in third with a bronze medal each.

In the girls division, MGM still leads with 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Bucalevu Secondary is in second with 2 gold while RSMS is in third with 1 gold, 1 silver and a bronze.