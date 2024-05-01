TFL launches phase 2 of the North Fiber Optical Project

Telecom Fiji today launched the second phase of its Fibre Optics Northern Project in Seaqaqa.

As part of this phase 90 km of optic fiber cables will be laid between Seaqaqa and Savusavu.

Telecom Fiji CEO Charles Goundar says that this is part of the five-year fibre investment plan, which focuses on creating a highly resilient national backbone communications and real-time connectivity network.

“At the moment, the main connectivity network between Labasa and Vanua Levu is microwave radio links, and whenever there is bad weather or cyclones, those links get disrupted, so this project, once completed, will improve the reliability of communication in the entire North and also the growing demand for data in the Northern Division.”

Goundar says that this is also a step-forward layering foundation for the 5G network plan and supports the high demand for data for customers in Vanua Levu.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says that the extension of fiber optic cables will support economic development and improve access to essential services.

The underground fiber optic cables will extend to Savusavu, where high-capacity bandwidth is available via the submarine cable, while radio will still be maintained for redundancy in the North.