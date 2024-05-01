Bakery to assist youth farmers

[Source: Supplied]

A bakery project, supported by the iTaukei Trust Fund Board has opened in Vuya, Bua.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Isikeli Tuiwailevu, says the bakery will assist young people, many of whom are also farmers.

The project received support from the iTaukei Trust Fund Board under its MOU with the Tutu Rural Training Centre.

It also provided post-training, income-generating initiatives for its graduates.



Tuiwailevu reminded the youth about the importance of continuous improvement to meet customer needs and improving business resilience and sustainability.

Situated along the main road in Bua, the bakery serves around 10 villages and communities.

It benefits over 1000 people in the area who would otherwise need to travel 10-20 kilometres to Nabouwalu, the nearest commercial centre to buy bread.



The bakery, the first project on the land dedicated to the Vuya Economic Hub has sparked growing interest in other business opportunities.

With one hundred active members, 15 young men and women have been trained and equipped to bake assorted bread and pastries to be sold at the bakery.

Registered with the Ministry of Cooperatives, the bakery will closely collaborate with TTFB for monitoring, mentoring and capacity building over the next three years.



Initially starting with five bags of 25 kg flour, the bakery has processed almost 200 bags of flour for bread over the last two months, indicating substantial demand within the Vuya district and nearby communities.

Profits from the bakery will fund further development initiatives of the Vuya Youth Farmers Group.