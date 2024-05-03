Fiji 7s loses again

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Airways national side continues with its dismal performance in the World Sevens Series.

This is as the Osea Kolinisau-captained side lost 33-14 to the USA in its opening match of the Singapore 7s this evening.

Defence continues to haunt the side as they continue to make mistakes giving away penalties during crucial moments.

It was an easy start for the Fiji side as Pilipo Bukayaro dotted their first within 15 seconds of the first half with a converted try from Vatemo Ravouvou.

USA responded back a minute later through Lucas Lacamp and Kevon Williams to lead Fiji 14-7.

Joji Nasova sprinted for Fiji’s second try however Perry Baker quickly made a statement later to lead 21-14.

The USA came back even more energized in the second half as they went for their fourth through Aaron Cummings and Malacchi Esdale to end the game.

Fiji’s next game will be against Great Britain at 10.30

You can watch it live on FBC TV.