MICE market to open in Labasa

The people of Vanua Levu should expect a new meeting and event venue at the Damodar Complex in Labasa.

Chief Executive Div Damodar says this will be a 40-room, 80-seat conference facility that will cater to the needs of corporate organizations, business partners, and companies in hosting meetings, exhibitions, and conferences.

MICE is commonly known as a space for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions that generate the most revenue for most hotels.

“We are very grateful that we are also bringing a bigger MICE market into Labasa. It has a 40-room, 80-seat conference facility, a big sports bar that will be announced very shortly, and another massive food outlet. There are constantly things going to happen with concerts also in place, and we are planning to bring exciting things into Vanua Levu soon.”

He adds that this will also promote Labasa as a destination to host meetings and events.

Another major focus is the opening of the new hotel later in June, which is nearing completion, while a few other major project announcements are also expected in the coming weeks.