Matea wins first gold for Nasinu

Losalini Matea has won the first gold for Nasinu Secondary School

Losalini Matea has won the first gold for Nasinu Secondary School after throwing 11.25m in the senior girls shot put final this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Matea has been representing the school at the Fiji Finals National Championship for all her years in high school but this is the first time she is returning with a gold.

She aspires for this to establish a standard for students to uphold as they represent their school and pursue excellence.

Lanieta Nagauna has also added the first medal for Nasikawa Vision College after throwing 11.11m to claim silver.

Karolina Marama of Ballantine Memorial School settled for bronze throwing 10m.