Roko Uluiburotukula from International Secondary School has set a new record in the sub-junior boys high jump by clearing 1.75 meters at the athletics meet.

He broke the previous record set by Samuel Lockington of Xavier College in 2017 of 1.70m.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Peter Francis earned second place with a jump of 1.57 meters.

Apakuki Tuivunilagi from Tavua College took bronze by clearing 1.55 meters.