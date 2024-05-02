Koroi re-appointed as FHL CEO

Jaoji Koroi re-appointed as the Fiji Holdings Limited Chief Executive

Jaoji Koroi has been re-appointed as the Fiji Holdings Limited Chief Executive for another four years.

The decision reflects the confidence of the Board of Directors in Koroi’s leadership and strategic vision.

The Board says that under Koroi’s leadership, the FHL Group has achieved record revenues, and profits before tax and delivered double-digit growth.

It says the Group has progressively rebuilt its annual dividend since COVID-19 while the performance has surpassed the pre-COVID levels with all subsidiaries contributing to the profitability.

Koroi has expressed gratitude for the renewed trust and confidence placed in his leadership.