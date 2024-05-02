Athletes and officials insured until Saturday midnight

The insurance cover for the more than 2600 athletes and officials registered for this year’s Coca-Cola Games is now in place.

Insurance for the athletes and officials started midnight last night and until midnight Saturday.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Acting Secretary Biu Colati says they would like to get reports of incidents during the covered period.

He also says they’re thinking about moving their insurance policy to the zones.

‘We want and we’re already talking about extending this cover, we would like to bring them from their zones but that’ll take a bit of time to finish those discussions but surely we will go in that direction’.

Meanwhile, Colati also says unruly behavior such as the waving of flags and the rocking of buses, which is a common occurrence after recent zone meets this year will not be entertained by organizers.

According to Colati, Land Transport and Police officers are going to be confiscating all flags on buses and there’ll be no music as well.

Fans can bring their flags but use them at the Stadium and not on the bus.

You can watch the three days of action live and exclusively on FBC Sports HD.