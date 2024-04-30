Fiji signs MOU’s with Australia

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy have signed two Memorandum of Understandings this afternoon.

The first MOU is on port infrastructure and services which will assist in the revival of the shipbuilding industry in Fiji which has been articulated as a key priority of the government.

Rabuka has acknowledged the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for providing grant financing to the government and Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

Rabuka says the MOU has the potential to increase job opportunities, develop and expand specialized skill sets amongst Fiji nationals and stimulate investment and economic growth.



He adds the second MOU which is on cybersecurity cooperation aims to build on and provide a framework for cooperation on existing cybersecurity.

“Fiji and Australia collaborate on various holistic cybersecurity efforts, which are now covered under the framework of this MOU. Some of these joint efforts will include the Cybersecurity Services of the Future Project, focusing on strengthening cybersecurity governance and incidental response frameworks. Secondly, development of National Computer Emergency Response Team which focuses on protection against detection and response to cybersecurity incidents. Thirdly, the second Cyber Maturity Model, or CMM.”

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy says the MOU on cybersecurity cooperation provides a framework for cooperation to meet the shared cybersecurity challenges that face the region.

“Our region has seen a number of cyber-attacks over the last few years.It threatens both our economies and threatens a peaceful and prosperous region.”

Conroy says through the MOU’s they are deepening the vuvale partnerships and building on it.