Fijiana thumped in Singapore

Fiji finishes as the runner-up in the pool with two wins and a loss in Singapore 7s.
The Fijiana will play Japan in the quarter-final at 8:27 tonight.
Tries for Australia came in the first half through a double from Madison Levi along with tries from Faith Nathan and Tegan Levi.
A penalty try was also awarded while Fiji’s Laisana Likuceva was also yellow carded.
Tia Hinds added a conversion as Australia led 29-0 at half-time.
Madison Levi completed her hattrick in the second half as the Aussies ran away with the win after another penalty try was awarded against Fiji.
Lavena Cavuru also copped a yellow card.
