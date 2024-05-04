Fijiana thumped in Singapore

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji finishes as the runner-up in the pool with two wins and a loss in Singapore 7s.

The Fijiana will play Japan in the quarter-final at 8:27 tonight.

Tries for Australia came in the first half through a double from Madison Levi along with tries from Faith Nathan and Tegan Levi.

A penalty try was also awarded while Fiji’s Laisana Likuceva was also yellow carded.

Tia Hinds added a conversion as Australia led 29-0 at half-time.

Madison Levi completed her hattrick in the second half as the Aussies ran away with the win after another penalty try was awarded against Fiji.

Lavena Cavuru also copped a yellow card.