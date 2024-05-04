Fiji 7s misses out on Cup qualification

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The disappointment of the Fiji Airways national 7s team continues despite beating Ireland 26-19 in the Singapore tournament.

Having not been able to deny Ireland a losing bonus point, means Fiji finishes last in its pool.

This is also the first time the side has failed to make the Cup quarters in Singapore.

After having suffered losses against USA and Great Britain, Fiji needed a win and deny the Irish a losing bonus point.

Fiji managed tries to Terio Tamani, Joji Nasova and Ponepate Loganimasi.

The Irish scored tries through Gavin Mullin, Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy.