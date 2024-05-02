Use sports to build character: Gavoka

The value of sports will assist in building a character that will ensure that our future generations are protected and achieve many a milestone, says Deputy Prime Minster, Viliame Gavoka.

While opening the 2024 Coca-Cola Games, Gavoka has urged all to show respect and lessons learnt through sports are important in the lives of the kids.

He says winning is not the only measure of success, but the values learnt are important as well.

Gavoka says those cheering need to show the spirit of the games, and not resort to jeering and bad sportsmanship.