Kim’s citizenship ruling next month

Grace Road Fiji President, Daniel Kim [File Photo]

A ruling will be made next month regarding Grace Road Fiji President, Daniel Kim’s Vanuatu citizenship.

During the last court session, which convened to address the matter, one of Kim’s lawyers, Wasu Pillay, informed the court that the respondents had submitted a letter conceding to having received documentation verifying Kim’s Vanuatu citizenship.

Pillay at the Tagimoucia Court in Lautoka today, urged the judge to decide on this letter prior to the scheduled hearing of the judicial review application.

Article continues after advertisement

Representing the state, counsel Shanish Kant told the court that they had no knowledge of Kim’s dual citizenship.

This prompted Pillay to question the diligence of the state’s legal team, highlighting the inconsistencies in their statements since December of the previous year.

Of note was Pillay’s contention that the Solicitor General first branded the verification letter as fraudulent but had now shifted stance to claim ignorance of Kim’s dual citizenship status.

The matter will be called on June 14th for ruling.