Counterstroke Fiji launches awareness campaign

Counterstroke Fiji has recently reactivated its membership in the World Stroke Organisation.

As part of the membership, they are committed to a more structured approach to stroke awareness through quarterly campaigns that support a year-round conversation.

Counterstroke Fiji President Elizabeth Reade Fong says this month is dedicated by World Stroke Organisations for National Stroke Awareness.

Fong says this is a time to raise awareness about the symptoms and risk factors of stroke.

She adds the latter is important as most strokes are thought to be preventable with lifelong control of risk factors, especially high blood pressure.

Fong says they will be sharing materials online and partners are urged to share them with staff and stakeholders both online and in print form.