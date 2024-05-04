Marist and Naitasiri Secondary scoop 800m golds

Abaramu Rotuicove [left] after winning the senior boys 800m gold. Naitasiri Secondary’s Rusila Tabuyawa

Marist Brothers High School have won the Senior Boys 800m in an intense competition coming from Nakasi High School and Holy Cross College.

Abaramu Rotuicove stepped on the accelerator to bag the medal, Ratu Ilaitia Mataidradra of Nakasi High School won the silver medal while Samisoni Kaitu of Holy Cross won bronze.

In the girls division, Naitasiri Secondary’s Rusila Tabuyawa won the gold medal, while MGM’s Kuini Valebuliti won the silver medal.

Seruwaui Kuru of Vatukaloko won the bronze medal.

In the intermediate boys division, Qelevuki Talaqea of Korovuto College won the gold medal while Dudley High School’s Leone Limavuna won the silver medal while Orisi Bukasiga won the bronze medal.

In the Intermediate girl’s category, Lilieta Buna of Thomas Baker scooped the gold medal, Adi Ceva Lutumailagi won silver while Adi Cakobau School settled for bronze.

In the junior boys division, Jale Raikatalau of Ratu Kadavulevu School won gold while Amani Rakula also from the same school settled for silver.

David Ryan won bronze.

In the junior girls division, Naitasiri Secondary School’s Emi Ratumainabou won the gold medal, Risa Mole of Namosi Secondary settles for silver while Amelia Naitoko of Nukuloa won the bronze medal.

In the sub junior category, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Josefa Nabuka won gold while RKS’s Isaiah Tuqiri scooped silver.

The bronze was won by Soropepeli Nakasava.