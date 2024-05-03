Marist loses gold in race controversy

Solomone Muakibau of Marist Brothers High School [left] and SGS's Vilivo Whippy during their 400m senior boys final

Controversy has gripped the Coca-Cola Games as Solomone Muakibau of Marist Brothers High School’s was disqualified following a complaint lodged by Suva Grammar that he ran in another lane and not his own during the senior boys 400 metres final.

However, while the medal has been stripped off Muakibau, and awarded to SGS’s Vilivo Whippy, there is still confusion amongst certain parties.

When FBC Sports contacted Meet Director Biu Colati for a comment, he says he is still waiting to be briefed on the incident.

FBC Sports asked Colati if a red flag was raised by the track officials if and when Muakibau had switched or crossed to another lane, and if Marist was notified for a hearing.

Colati says he’ll wait for the briefing but says the process should have been and will be followed.

We have also contacted Marist Brothers athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku and he says they only found out about Muakibau’s disqualification through media reports.

There is still no indication on who made the decision on the appeal by SGS and questions remain on why Marist was unaware of the ruling.

Raboiliku also says they’ve written a letter asking for clarification as they were not consulted.

According to the rules, if an athlete crosses lane a red flag should be raised before the track referee will advise the athlete and their team.

However, Raboiliku says that wasn’t the case and claims proper process was not followed.