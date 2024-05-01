News

Improved port infrastructure to boost employment

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 1, 2024 4:15 pm

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Ports/ Facebook]

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Board Chair, Pita Wise says the improved port infrastructure is expected to generate employment opportunities and boost Fiji’s trade.

He highlighted this following a meeting with Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy at the Lautoka Ports facility.

The meeting focused on Australia’s commitment to assist in the development of Fiji’s ports.

Article continues after advertisement

An agreement was signed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Conroy which will allow FPCL to have access to over $700,000 to allow the ports to carry out a feasibility study.

“We presented to the Minister the status of port facilities and how these assistance provided by the Australian Government will help develop our port. He was very appreciative to look at the current status of the port and recognizes the need for Fiji to improve its infrastructure. He was very supportive and he said that more assistance will be coming to Fiji to ensure that Fiji becomes a real hub in the Pacific.”

Wise says the Prime Minister is very keen on the Pacific to be a region of peace and to do that, an important component is infrastructure like ports.

Students urged to prioritize well-being

Hair and nail deco for Fiji Finals

France offers support to Fiji

TFL launches phase 2 of the North Fiber Optical Project

Improved port infrastructure to boost employment

Kim’s citizenship ruling next month

IPA GROUP and BAF enter into partnership

Counterstroke Fiji launches awareness campaign

100m finals on day one with 32 gold on offer

1400 cases of cancer diagnosis annually in Fiji

Cop amongst 24 charged for sexual offences

No music and flags in buses

NYC police enter Columbia University amid protests

Drua names team

FWCC tired of FRU’s apologies

More than 1k students participate in Netball carnival

Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt in hush money trial

Dreketi Central aims for more medals in Fiji Finals

Canakaivata in doubt for Brumbies clash

Minister advocates flexi hours for working mothers

Saneem pleads not guilty

PM urges focus on domestic food production

Man arrested following drug raid

Rewa working on fine-form for OFC Champions League

𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 c𝐨-𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 p𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬

Vinicius Jr's double earns Real Madrid 2-2 draw at Bayern in thriller

Ipswich on the verge of Premier League promotion after 2-1 win at Coventry

Women seafarers highlight challenges

Bakery to assist youth farmers

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Rafah attack will happen regardless of deal

Outdated bylaws a major challenge: Boseiwaqa

Intention to revive combined law enforcement agency

No changes to 100m starting line: Colati

Conroy makes major announcement to address Fiji’s priorities

Fiji signs MOU’s with Australia

Ratucoki shoulders Savusavu's hopes in Fiji Finals

Agriculture and manufacturing pivotal in sustainable development

Public encouraged to take part in Girmit celebrations

Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup

Navue happy to being 13th player

Krishna to join camp in May

LTA and Police ramp up road visibility

Fiji hosts Pacific Youth Council AGM

2024 Tourism Super Week gets underway

Similar heat to back home: Fuli

Fuel and LPG price changes effective tomorrow

Community support crucial as Fiji Finals draw near

FSC rate causes confusion

Suva businesses gear up for Fiji Finals

Lily Gladstone returns to Cannes as jury member

Girmit celebration committee seeks blessings

Tensions grow as China ramps up global mining for green tech

TotalEnergies sets the bar with new service station

New Lautoka coach soon

Youngsters named for Fiji U16 trials

Hathaway reveals she’s now five years sober

Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' leads US sales

Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight

Civil Service expands internship graduate trainee program

King Charles returns to public engagements

Three police officers shot dead, five wounded in North Carolina home siege

Kulas rep in Fiji U15

Billie Eilish is hitting the ‘Hard and Soft’ road

ACS family to remember former sprinter at Fiji Finals

Zelensky: Russia taking advantage of slow arms delivery

Ryan Gosling surprises at Universal Studios

FRCS seizes illegal materials at seaports

Police ramp up security for Fiji Finals

Measures in place to safeguard vulnerable children

Huge decline in illegal logging

Volatabu expresses concern over drug trends

Four included in Bula Boys training squad

Labasa to expect a special Girmit celebration

Secret document says Iran security forces molested and killed teen protester

Columbia students defy deadline to disband pro-Palestinian encampment

Tuinakauvadra in Wallaroos, Naiqama dropped

Three police officers shot dead, five wounded in North Carolina home siege

You made us all proud: Qereqeretabua

Diabetes Fiji strengthens outreach programs

UNAIDS elevates its response

Fiji calls for establishment of ICA-AP’s Pacific Office

More arrests following separate drug raids

Council drafts key ordinances to guide USP

Around 50 killed in villages near Mai Mahiu town

Solomon Islands' pro-China leader Manasseh Sogavare withdraws from race to be next prime minister

We treat our 7s programs equally: Mather

LAMA opposes NJV license renewal

Vateitei eyes medal swansong

 US 'hopeful' Hamas will accept Israel's new ceasefire offer

Volatabu calls for more awareness

French forces prioritize Pacific security

Descendants share stories of the past

Farmers urged to secure markets first

Yada to face committee again

LTA collaborates with stakeholders to ensure safety at Fiji Finals

KOICA reaffirms its enhanced support for Fiji

Conroy to have bilateral meeting with PM

Immigration officers are key decision-makers: Vakalalabure

Nadal advances but Norrie beaten at Madrid Open

Top players to battle in rapid chess

 Spain's prime minister averts crisis but political schism could deepen

Dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing at least four

Nicole Kidman, who ‘makes movies better,’ gets AFI Life Achievement Award

Philippines heat forces online classes, power crunch

AG highlights laxity in security check at PDM

We let our women 7s players down: Mazey

High productivity goals set for North cane farmers

MoH declares dengue fever outbreak

Gau satisfied with Zone organization

Zendaya tennis movie ‘Challengers’ scores at weekend box office

West and Kadavu record rise in leptospirosis cases

Two out for Rewa’s OCL opener

Alleged murderer remanded in custody

Community Awareness for Netball Fiji

Plastic pollution contributes to declining fish stock

Kohli shuts down strike rate critics with fiery IPL knock

Man remanded for alleged murder in Taveuni

Henry takes bowling spot in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

Ukrainian elder leads seniors in fight against Russia

FNU and GCC partner to enhance chief training

Philippine students suffer in wilting heat, thwarting education efforts

MoH receives essential medicines for children

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' dominates US sales and Billboard charts

ESG Program to spur investment in Fiji

Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ release is delayed until December

13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah

Drua to acclimate to chilly Canberra

Concerns over migration trends

Police step up operations for Fiji Finals

Major grant signed for sugarcane farmers

Over $4 million paid to TLTB

Spearfishing helps Seeto’s Fiji Finals aspirations

Enhancing veterinary diagnostics in Fiji

My struggle to keep family safe while covering the war

Nasinu jumps back into contention

Complex stories of migration are among the finalists for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

China confronts Japan in disputed Sea

Man charged for alleged murder

Missed opportunities and ill discipline hurts Drua

Foundation advocates for school-based counselling

Mexican film wins top prize at Moscow International Film Festival while major studios boycott Russia

Promoting ocean conservation through engagement

Hussain, Margaretts and Hui take out Golf Pro title

ODPP sanctions charge for alleged murder accused

Material testing for rural roads

Ukraine retreats from three villages, Zelenskiy urges Arms

Reviving forgotten tradition through art

Bangladesh reopens schools amid scorching heatwave

Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches

Palestinian leader appeals to US to stop Israel's Rafah offensive

Drua back on the grind after weekend victory

Lautoka reminded to stay grounded

Australians call for tougher laws on violence against women after killings

Report exposes child sex tourism

Food safety measures strengthened

Lack of clarity deprived service access

Database to aid government in tracking MSMEs

Quality over quantity of agriculture products

Council takes proactive steps towards sustainable future

Partnership to assist Navosa province and combat drug issues

Arsenal survive Spurs rally to go four points clear

Kuruleca affirms commitment to ECE

Waratahs prove too strong for Drua

Suva in danger of missing FACT

Cronulla dominate Raiders in Canberra

Minimum wage below adequate living standard, US report shows

Moana still on the search for 'home crowd'

Golf pro open winner hard to predict

Nadonumai Holdings reveals new investment plans

Knights fend off late surge to beat Dolphins

Agriculture sector to attract innovative investments

Villagers complete the SLP course

Forbes journalist placed under house arrest

QVS gets pre-Fiji Finals pep talk from police alumni

Police arrest scores of pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses

As ‘Alien’ turns 45, those screams still echo through space and time

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks to toss portion of sexual assault and ‘revenge porn’ civil suit

Iraq criminalises same-sex relationships with maximum 15 years in prison

We could've done better: Byrne

Rewa to work on mistakes

Drua identify Waratahs threats

Britney Spears settles long-running legal dispute with estranged father

US report raises alarm over prison conditions

Tornado in China's Guangzhou kills five and injures 33, Xinhua says

Joint investigation underway on three separate fire incidents

Boosting Fiji’s turmeric production

Russian missiles pound power plants in central and western Ukraine

World Cup qualification 'changes a lot' for Ireland

Madonna says her kids’ ‘enthusiasm’ kept her going while on tour after ‘near death’ hospitalization

Premier League 'too powerful' for us: Wilder

Ship with 400 tons of food aid destined for Gaza has left Cyprus

PM makes trip to support Drua Women

Trump trial tests his campaign strategy of embracing bad publicity

Mary J. Blige found her strength and now wants to help other women find their own

PSG miss chance to seal title in thrilling draw

Pioneer Drua six starts

Flash floods kills at least 155 people in Tanzania

Drua call on fans to watch women's final on TV

Man charged for allegedly damaging stallion structure

Fiji and Japan renew partnership for sustainable fisheries