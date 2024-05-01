Improved port infrastructure to boost employment

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Ports/ Facebook]

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Board Chair, Pita Wise says the improved port infrastructure is expected to generate employment opportunities and boost Fiji’s trade.

He highlighted this following a meeting with Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy at the Lautoka Ports facility.

The meeting focused on Australia’s commitment to assist in the development of Fiji’s ports.

An agreement was signed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Conroy which will allow FPCL to have access to over $700,000 to allow the ports to carry out a feasibility study.

“We presented to the Minister the status of port facilities and how these assistance provided by the Australian Government will help develop our port. He was very appreciative to look at the current status of the port and recognizes the need for Fiji to improve its infrastructure. He was very supportive and he said that more assistance will be coming to Fiji to ensure that Fiji becomes a real hub in the Pacific.”

Wise says the Prime Minister is very keen on the Pacific to be a region of peace and to do that, an important component is infrastructure like ports.