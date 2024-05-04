This is for my grandfather: Ranadi

400m Senior Girls winner, Melania Ranadi, [middle] has dedicated her gold medal to her grandfather.

400m Senior Girls winner, Melania Ranadi, has dedicated her gold medal to her grandfather.

Ranadi says this win is special to her as it was her grandfather’s birthday yesterday.

The ACS student disclosed that it was a tough outing for her but she is thankful to have pulled through.

“It was exciting, challenging and tough but I am thankful I managed to pull through”.

Ranadi will not be leaving any stone unturned as she hopes to take advantage of any opportunity that comes her way in athletics.

She is determined to pursue her athletics career professionally.