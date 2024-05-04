Red Fire chant rings the loudest

The disqualification of its senior boys 400 metres winner, Solomone Muakibau, was used as an inspiration rather than disappointment, laying the platform for Marist Brothers High School retaining its title.

Muakibau was disqualified by the track referee after being found to have crossed lanes and his win chalked off the medal tally.

However, today, Marist came out blazing where Muakibau anchored the 4 X 400m relay senior boys to a win.

MBHS coach, Antonio Raboiliku says those responsible made the decision, but his squad took it as an inspiration.

“There is a motto that is upheld in Marist and it’s with the boys which is, I am my brothers keeper. When it happened last night all the boys tapped on Solo’s shoulder and they said don’t worry we will bring it home and they did just that.”

Raboiliku is a super coach in the eyes of many, but he says it was the hard work of all those involved at Flagstaff.

“People said that last year’s win was a fluke so they will want to see that we retained our title which we did today. I mean just hats off to the boys.”

This is Marist’s 18th title since the introduction of the medal system.