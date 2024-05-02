PM arrives for COC meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived at the Suvavou House in Suva for the Constitutional Officers Commission meeting.

During the meeting, COC members will discuss the appointment of Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, and the Supervisor of Elections as well as other related issues.

Suva lawyer and government representative John Apted has also arrived for the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Other representatives that are present include Attorney General Siromi Turaga and government representative Cema Bolabola.

The meeting is underway.

Stay with us for more.