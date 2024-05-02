Georgia rocked by clashes over 'foreign agent' bill

[Source: BBC]

Riot police in Georgia fired tear gas and water cannons into crowds protesting a bill seen by the opposition as targeting media freedoms.

Thousands waving Georgian and European Union flags gathered outside parliament for a second night to protest what they see as a Russian-inspired law.

MPs approved the second reading of the controversial “foreign agent” bill on Wednesday.

The EU warns it could harm Tbilisi’s ambitions of joining the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she was following events in Georgia with “great concern”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she added: “The Georgian people want a European future for their country. Georgia is at a crossroads. It should stay the course on the road to Europe.”

The bill cleared its second reading with a vote of 83 to 23. If it becomes law, organisations would be required to state whether they were funded from abroad.

Georgia’s governing party wants it enacted by the end of the month, but critics say it is authoritarian.

The country has been rocked by weeks of protests over the issue. On Tuesday night, there were similar clashes between police and protesters on Rustaveli Avenue, outside parliament.

Several people were injured, including Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the main opposition party United National Movement (UNM). He posted a picture of his bruised face on social media and later appeared in parliament, his face heavily bandaged.

Eyewitnesses accused some police officers of physically attacking protesters and EU foreign police chief Josep Borrell said he strongly condemned violence against Georgians “who were peacefully demonstrating against the law on foreign influence”.

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said six officers were hurt and 63 people arrested and he complained that “the rally turned completely violent”. He said Mr Khabeishvili had been hurt while trying to break through a police cordon, although his party said he had been beaten by police.

Georgia was granted EU candidate status last December and polls suggest about 80% of the population is in favour of joining.

Protests against the bill began in mid-April after the ruling Georgian Dream party proposed measures requiring non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and independent media to register as organisations “bearing the interests of a foreign power”, if they receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign donors.

Many Georgians fear the measures will derail Georgia from its path towards the much-coveted status of EU membership, says the BBC’s South Caucasus correspondent, Rayhan Demytrie.

They would also be monitored by Georgia’s justice ministry and could be forced to share sensitive information – or face hefty fines of up to 25,000 Georgian lari ($9,400; £7,500).

Opponents say the measures are inspired by authoritarian legislation that neighbouring Russia uses to crush dissent. But the billionaire founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has claimed a Western “global war” party is using the country as part of its confrontation with Russia.

Protesters fear that the proposed foreign influence bill could be used to crush critical voices ahead of the parliamentary elections later this year.

A similar authoritarian law that came into force in Russia in 2012 has since been used to marginalise voices challenging the Kremlin – including prominent cultural figures, media organisations and civil society groups.

Many Georgians fear the measures will derail Georgia from its path towards the much-coveted status of EU membership, says the BBC’s South Caucasus correspondent, Rayhan Demytrie.