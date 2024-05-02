Grandmother gives sound advice amidst finals fever

65-year-old Ilisapeci Senikuba at the HFC Bank Stadium

This morning, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, among the crowd was Ilisapeci Senikuba, a grandmother from Vunimoli Village in Macuata.

It is her first time watching the Coca-Cola Games live as her grandson is representing Vunimoli Secondary School in the 100 and 200 meters races.

Senikuba opted to accompany her grandson to Suva to ensure his safety and also have fun.

The 65-year-old believes this period is often challenging for students as some may be tempted to engage in illegal activities such as drug or alcohol intake.

Senikuba emphasizes the importance for parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts.

“I have advised my grandson to keep away from harmful substances during this time as some school children especially those from outside of Suva are often tempted to try illegal drugs and also alcohol.”

Dreketi Central School Manager Savenaca Vakacegu says he has advised the 31 athletes from his squad to be honest about their training.

He states that athletes have also been instructed to avoid engaging in illegal drug intake as in rare cases, some athletes are influenced to do so.

“As a school manager, I have thoroughly discussed this topic with our squad and that is to keep safe and to keep from unnecessary and unlawful influences. We have teachers that are looking after them and we need to ensure their safety.”

Ilaisa Naleba, the School Manager of Bua College highlights that the three-day Fiji Finals meet is a time for students to have fun, gain exposure and discover their capabilities outside the classroom.

“We have reiterated this message to our students and also our athletes and that is to be aware of their surroundings and to keep away from things that may jeopardize their studies and life.”

Meanwhile, in his opening address, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka encouraged the students to have fun.

“Remember that winning is not only a matter of success, the values that you learn through sports are equally important in your young lives.”

Today marks the first day of the Fiji Finals and the stadium in Suva is packed with students and supporters waving their flags and donning their team attire as they cheer on their athletes.