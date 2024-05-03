Vendors note increased sales on the second day of the Fiji Finals

Sales have picked up for many vendors at the Fiji finals today, compared to yesterday.

Hawkers at the food village were busy from the morning as students, parents, families, and ex-scholars lined up to get food and snacks for the long day.

Epeli Seru, a Merch vendor at the Fiji Finals, says that they have noted an increase in t-shirt, umbrella, and headband sales.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yesterday plenty of customers came and bought their T-shirts for RKS and we are also selling, Marist, and Suva grammar school merchandise and some of the flags too. Today plenty of customers come to buy things to support their teams. We have got plenty of merchandise in stock”

He says that a lot of parents are coming in at the last minute and buying school merchandise to support their athletes.

Meanwhile, Salanieta Verevakabau of Avodah Investments who has a food stall at the Fiji finals is hopeful of making more sales on the last day of the games.

Verevakabau says that they appreciate the opportunity to be at the Fiji Finals this year, given that she operates from home.

With one more day remaining for the Fiji Finals, food vendors are expecting more business activities on the last day of competition as they anticipate more students and working parents visiting the stadium to support their teams.