 Rallies around the world in pictures

[Source: BBC]

People around the world have taken to the streets this May Day to campaign for improved workers’ rights.

Many of the demonstrations to mark International Workers’ Day on Wednesday have been peaceful, but there have also been arrests and scenes of violence.

Here are some of the pictures from rallies across the globe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the protests were banned, which critics say violates the right to public demonstration



A total of 265 demonstrations have been held across France, according to state media, with violence breaking out in several places including Nantes (pictured)



Workers also marked the public holiday in Jakarta, Indonesia, demanding an increase to the minimum wage and protections from outsourcing jobs