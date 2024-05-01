France offers support to Fiji

The French government has expressed willingness to work with Fiji to address the issue of drug trafficking.

Commander of the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia, General Yann Latil, who is in the country says if approached for support, they will be more than happy to help.

He says New Caledonia does not have any major drug trafficking issues in its waters, but Fiji has become exposed to this risk, and collaboration is the best way to tackle it.

“If Fiji ask us for contribution for boat or an airplane, we will if possible, if the means is out there because it’s not only a Fijian problem it’s the problem for all of us in the South Pacific.”

General Latil says there are other opportunities for cooperation to strengthen border security.

“We want to develop a cross contribution for example for French Air surveillance plane and Fijian patrol boats to communicate to indicate what we see to share information, to share maritime information that we have on satellite.”

He says the French Arm Forces is also hoping to discuss with the Fiji Navy a joint patrol boat exercise.

General Latil says this way there will be learnings and opportunities for development to enhance border security.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Fiji emphasizes that it is up to Fiji to determine its objectives and benefits from the relationship.