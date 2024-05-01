Minister advocates flexi hours for working mothers

Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya, stresses the urgent need for implementing flexible hours to support working mothers.

Speaking at the 2024 Western Division Women’s Expo in Lautoka, Tabuya emphasizes that the increasing absenteeism of women from work due to inadequate childcare support is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention.

Addressing attendees at the expo, she highlights the challenges faced by many working mothers who often struggle to find suitable childcare arrangements, resulting in missed workdays and productivity losses.

Tabuya says the Ministry is advocating for work hours and environments that prioritize the needs of women.

“It actually made me think a lot about, you know, looking at the need to look at flexible hours in terms of work for women. You know, so do we have to work 8 to 4:30 every day? Do we need to work five days a week? Can we look at flexible hours where we are dropping our children at school, come to work and pick them up again from work from school and when you’re at home we can work from home for the rest of the time? So some sort of model that will work.”

Tabuya’s remarks shed light on the significant impact of childcare responsibilities on women’s participation in the workforce and the broader economy.

She states the importance of creating a supportive work environment that enables women to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities effectively.