Drua set to face Brumbies

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is all ready to face the Brumbies this weekend.

Head coach Mick Byrne says that as much as they are aware of the threats their next opponent possesses, they are up for the challenge.

Byrne adds that they are not underestimating the Brumbies, but they hope to give the Australian team a good run

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys are really looking good in Canberra you know the Brumbies knocked off the league leaders last weekend. That’s another one that we have to step up to and charge ourselves for one of the best teams in Australia and one of the best teams in Super Rugby this year”

Byrne further states that even though they won the game against Moana Pasifika, they were disappointed with some of the decisions made, which they hope not to repeat this weekend.

The head coach also reiterates that the side has been preparing well and is set for the Brumbies.

The Fijian Drua will take on the third-ranked Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35 pm at GIO Stadium.