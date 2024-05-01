'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' tie for most 2024 Tony nominations

[Source: Reuters]

Alicia Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” and 1970s rock-inspired “Stereophonic” led the nominations for the 2024 Tony awards, American theater’s highest honors, followed by “The Outsiders,” “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” and “Appropriate.”

The nominations, announced by the Tony Awards committee on Tuesday, also include multiple nods for “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Water for Elephants,” “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” and “Suffs.”

“Suffs,” which chronicles the National American Woman Suffrage Association’s fight for voting rights, was produced by former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Article continues after advertisement

“Congratulations to @suffsmusical on the Tony nod for Best Musical, plus five other nominations!” Clinton wrote on X with a photo of herself and the show’s lead Jenny Anderson at the Broadway premiere.

The winners will be announced at a June 16 ceremony that also marks the 77th anniversary of the awards honoring Broadway talent.

“Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” each received 13 nominations with “The Outsiders,” based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 young adult novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film adaptation, receiving 12 and “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” a revival of the 1966 musical, garnering nine.

“Thank you to Susie Hinton, who at 15 years old wrote the novel The Outsiders, an unflinching, raw, real portrait of what it actually feels like to be a teenager growing up in the great class divide chasm of America,” said Danya Taymor, nominated for best direction of a musical for her work on “The Outsiders.”