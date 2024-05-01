Ratucoki shoulders Savusavu's hopes in Fiji Finals

Year-11 student Adelaide Ratucoki

Setting foot into Suva for the first time, a promising young athlete is one of two female athletes representing Savusavu Secondary School at this year’s Coca-Cola games.

Year-11 student Adelaide Ratucoki clocked 12 seconds in the 100m on the grass which is 10 milliseconds faster than the current record in that category.

Now she gets a chance to make her bow in the capital.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratucoki says she is not asking for much but understands that she carries the hopes of those watching from back home on her shoulders.

“It’s been tough and it was such an exciting moment for me when I heard I was through to the ‘Coca-Cola games and coming to participate in the most anticipated athletics event is just a dream come true.”

She says the coaches and teachers have played a huge role in making sure their education was not affected during their preparations.

The team places a strong emphasis on rest and recovery before game day, even though they haven’t fully adjusted to the stadium’s tracks and field.

18 athletes will represent the school at this year’s Fiji Finals – the biggest number that they have brought over for the games which begins on Thursday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30am to 6pm.