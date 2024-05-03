Big names in for 200m finals

The big names in the different grades have all qualified for the 200-metre finals at the Coca-Cola Games.

After the completion of the heats, the qualifiers will square off in the final tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the senior boy’s grade, Senirusi Rauqe of Queen Victoria School and Suva Grammar School’s Aisake Manna clocked the fastest times. Both finished their heats in 22.12 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

100m champ, Semesa Caginivalu of Suva Grammar School managed 22.52 seconds running with a heavily strapped knew.

For the girls, Jasper Williams runner, Sereima Rasovasova was the fastest in the heats clocking 25.93 seconds.

Natabua High School will have Francis Tuva, who was the second fastest in 26.25 seconds.

Muaira Methodist athlete Talei Sau was the third fastest followed by Melania Ranadi of Adi Cakobau.

Emosi Laqere was the fastest in the intermediate boy’s grade, while Claude David clocked the best time in the intermediate girls.

In the junior grade, Jarryd Mario of Central College was the fastest in the boy’s races, while SGS’s Hephizhiba Tuimanono was the quickest in the girls’ grade.

For the sub-junior, Marist will be banking on Othniel Tuvusa who clocked the quickest time, and MGM’s rising star Sera Nasilivata clocked an impressive 26.03 seconds.

The 200m finals start at 10.50 am tomorrow.