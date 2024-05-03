Simpson inspires journalists on media freedom day

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson stresses the importance of ethics as World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated globally.

Speaking at a celebration at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus, Simpson paid tribute to those who have fearlessly paved the way for journalistic integrity and those who continue to champion the cause today.

The FMA General Secretary says the event is a moment to reflect and plan the way forward for the evolving media industry.

“Well, this is the moment for us to reflect, talk, and have some meaningful discussions about where we are as the media, how far we have come, some of the things we do well and some of the things we don’t do well, but we need to celebrate our industry and the role that we play and how we can do it better, you know because we always need to keep improving.”

Simpson encourages young journalists to always maintain integrity and ethics throughout their careers.

“Ethics must guide our industry; our code of ethics must guide us. We must serve the people with integrity; our articles must have integrity, balance, fairness, and accuracy.”

Simpson has also emphasized the environmental crisis and the need for journalists to address such issues.

The theme for this year’s World Press Media Freedom Day is “A Press for the Planet. Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”