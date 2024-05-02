MGM continues to lead Girls Medal tally

Mahatma Gandi Memorial School maintains its lead in the girls division on Day One of the 2024 Coca Cola Games underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

MGM still leads with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Bucalevu Secondary is in second with 2 gold, 1 silver and a bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial is in third with a gold, a silver and a bronze.

In the boys division, QVS leads with 2 gold while Suva Grammar and RKS is currently second with 1 gold, a silver and a bronze.

The finals of the 100m sprints will begin at this hour to close out Day One.