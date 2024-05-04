Rauqe, Tuva are 200m senior champs

Sera Nasilivata of MGM fell short of the finish line just as she was powering her way to a gold medal. The fall of Nasilivata meant Sesenieli Nasoke of SGS won gold, followed by Mereadani Navele of ACS and Natabua's Ivamere Lutumailagi.

Queen Victoria School sensation, Senirusi Rauqe and Francis Tuva of Natabua High School are the champions of the 200 metres senior grade at the Fiji Finals.

Rauqe’ s name rung the loudest as the QVS student was in a class of his own against some of the best in his grade.

Silver and bronze went to Suva Grammar’ duo Aisake Manna and top bet Semesa Caginivalu respectively.

The senior girls final saw Tuva run a great race from start to finish.

Running for Natabua after having represented Adi Cakobau School in the past, Suva made amends after missing out on the 400m gold.

Tuva did not let her starpped knee trouble her leaving the silver for Sereima Rasovasova of Jasper Williams High School.

Bronze went to Melania Ranadi of ACS.

Setareki Saukilagi of Vunisea Secondary tore up the script in the Intermediate boys’ race.

With all eyes on the big names, Saukilagi in lane one took out the gold.

The man from Kadavu powered to gold in the last 20 odd metres of the race.

Emosi Laqere of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School was second and Joseph Andrews Ratu Kadavulevu School was third.

MGM celebrated loud as Lidia Waqarapoa ran the race of her life, winning the Intermediate girls’ title.

Just when the race looked like it was over Waqarapoa just managed to power past, Adi Cakobau’s Imer li Nasali.

SGS settled for bronze through Calude David.

Jarryd Mario of Lautoka Central is the junior boys’ champion.

Mario’ s speed was too classy for Vailato Qumutia of RKS and Haggai Sukanivalu of Marist who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Elizabeth Colata is the junior grade girls’ champion. A grand run by her saw Colata take down top bet, Hephizhiba Tuimanono of SGS.

Bronze went to Salaseini Navo of SVC.

The sub-junior boys’ title went to Othniel Tuvusa of Marist again showed his sensational form to win gold.

The 100m champion had to dig deep after a slow start but managed to dig deep with his power to finish first.

Luke Junior of MGM was second and SGS was third through Jacob Tamaninai.

In the sub-junior girl’s, the runners had to endure a long wait for the start and then a failed start attempt due to technical issues.

After the exhausting wait, it was more drama as top bet Sera Nasilivata of MGM fell short of the finish line just as she was powering her way to a gold medal.

The fall of Nasilivata meant Sesenieli Nasoke of SGS won gold, followed by Mereadani Navele of ACS and Natabua’s Ivamere Lutumailagi.