Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

[Source: Reuters]

Year-end holidaymakers across China were bracing for possible transport disruptions after the weather bureau on Friday warned that heavy fog and haze would shroud areas from Hebei province in the north to southern Shanghai for more than 24 hours.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued its first red alert for fog since 2017. Conditions were expected to improve from Saturday evening, when a cold wave of air is expected to blow over the country.

More than 600 flights were delayed in various cities including Urumqi, Hebei’s Shijiazhuang, Shandong’s Qingdao and Shanghai, tracking app Flight Master showed.

Severe fog was expected in parts of northern province Hebei, central province Henan, eastern provinces Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong as well as in the municipalities Shanghai and Chongqing from Friday morning, the National Meteorological Centre said.