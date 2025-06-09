Interclub championship scheduled for next week

[File Photo]

Up to 100 teams from 13 associations across Fiji will gather at the National Netball Centre in Suva next week to compete in the 2026 NIVEA National Interclub Volleyball Championships.

Fiji Volleyball Federation president Myron Williams says the championships mark the start of Fiji Volleyball’s national competition season, which will culminate in the Easter National Championships in 2027.

He thanked all teams for their efforts over the past few weeks in preparing for this tournament, and he is looking forward to witnessing all the action.

He also thanked NIVEA for coming on board again and showing their support for grassroot volleyball as major sponsors for the championship. again this year.

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“These clubs earn their place at Interclub. They deserve a national competition that reflects their commitment, and we are working to deliver that. After Interclub, the competition moves to the Divisional Rallies, where players from different clubs come together to represent their association.”

The championship will be held at the National Netball Center from next week Thursday to Saturday.