New Wainunu Police post a welcome relief

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The construction of a new police post in Wainunu, Bua, is being welcomed by villagers who say the facility will improve access to police services and strengthen community safety.

Nakorotiki villager Sakiusa Vaka says the development is a much-needed boost for the eight villages in Wainunu district, particularly as rural communities continue to face growing safety and security challenges.

He says the presence of police officers closer to the communities will make it easier for residents to seek assistance and for police to respond to incidents.

“All I can say is that we’re so lucky that we’re finally having this police post here in Wainunu. The issues and crimes happening, we seriously need a police post. This generation needs police assistance to safeguard our communities.”

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Currently, the Nabouwalu Police Station is the nearest police facility, requiring residents to travel several hours to access police services.

The distance, coupled with limited resources, workload and the geographical challenges of the area, can affect how quickly officers respond to incidents.

The new Wainunu Police Post is expected to benefit not only the eight villages in the district but also nearby settlements and surrounding communities.

The facility is scheduled for completion next month.