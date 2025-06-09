Navua Hospital upgrade faces delays

[Photo: FILE]

Safety concerns at Navua Hospital have delayed major upgrade works, as the Ministry of Health works to fix problems at the facility.

Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu visited the hospital last Friday at the request of Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua to explain the progress of the upgrades and the challenges facing the hospital.

Since opening, Navua Hospital has faced several problems, including electrical and building defects.

An assessment found that the hospital’s electrical system did not meet local EFL standards.

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Some labels and electrical plans were also written in Chinese, making it difficult for local electricians to carry out repairs.

The Government has set aside more than $1.17 million to upgrade the electrical system. So far, just over $451,000 has been released.

However, the work stopped in May last year after tiles started falling from the maternity building, raising safety concerns.

The final report on the maternity building is expected by next year.

The Ministry has also approved funding to check the other hospital buildings, with tenders expected by December.

Meanwhile, a contract has been signed to build a new mortuary unit with space for 18 bodies.

The project will cost $248, 200.

The Ministry says the work will be done in stages, with building safety checked first before major upgrades continue.

It has also assured the public that Navua Hospital will remain open and continue providing services during the upgrade works.