Outsourcing industry eyes expansion beyond cities

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is looking to expand its operations beyond major urban centres, creating potential employment opportunities for people in rural and regional communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industry, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this in Parliament, saying improvements in telecommunications infrastructure and the expansion of 5G connectivity are opening new opportunities for the sector.

The issue was raised by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, who questioned the Government’s plans to decentralise outsourcing operations, which are currently concentrated in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

“One of the recommendations there was for the host country to even provide infrastructure so that we can attract the Fijian Holdings Unit Trust, FNPF. And perhaps the second part of that is I know that it’s concentrated now in Lautoka, Nadi, Suva.”

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In response, Kamikamica says some outsourcing companies are already exploring opportunities to establish operations in other parts of the country.

He says improved internet connectivity and the rollout of 5G networks are making it increasingly possible for companies to operate outside traditional business centres.

“The industry is already looking down that road of moving the, because of the 5G being laid all over Fiji, it’s creating the opportunity to sort of establish offices around the country and connecting it up.”

Kamikamica says Pacific Centrecom is among the outsourcing companies exploring regional expansion, with operations already established outside the main urban centres and

further locations being considered.

He adds that investments in fibre-optic networks, international subsea cables and telecommunications infrastructure will help support the industry’s future growth.

The outsourcing sector currently employs approximately 9,500 people, with plans to increase employment to 15,000 by 2030 under the Outsource Fiji 2026–2030 Strategic Plan.

The Government believes decentralising the industry could create more employment opportunities for young Fijians while supporting economic development outside major cities.