Four hospitalized after Nalawa crash

[Photo: FILE]

A road accident in Nalawa has renewed Police concerns over drink-driving, after four people believed to be under the influence of alcohol were involved in a crash on Saturday morning.

Police say the accident occurred on October 31st, when a 37-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

All four occupants were rushed to the nearest health centre, where they received medical treatment.

While investigations into the accident continue, Police are reminding motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol puts lives at risk.

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The Fiji Police Force is urging drivers to take responsibility on the road, warning that one wrong decision can cause serious harm to families and innocent road users.

Police are reminding the public to choose life and never drink and drive.