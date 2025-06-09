Hughes set for Flying Fijians debut

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Nathan Hughes is set to make his debut for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians after being named in the starting line-up for their Nations Championship clash against France in Lyon on Sunday.

Hughes will start at number eight, adding his experience and physical presence to a forward pack captained by hooker Tevita Ikanivere.

The former England international is one of Fiji’s key inclusions for the clash, which kicks off at 8.10am Fiji time at Groupama Stadium.

Ikanivere leads the side, with Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi completing the front row, while Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila combine in the second row.

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Pita-Gus Sowakula and Kitione Salawa round out the loose forwards.

In the backline, Simione Kuruvoli partners Isikeli Rabitu in the halves, while Jiuta Wainiqolo, Vinaya Habosi, Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada provide the attacking options.

Salesi Rayasi starts at fullback.

The replacements include Zuriel Togatama, Peni Ravai, Inoke Ravuivasa, Peceli Yato, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola and Sireli Maqala.

The Flying Fijians will be looking to deliver a strong performance against the French on their home turf as they continue their Nations Championship campaign.

The two teams meet at 8.10am this Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.