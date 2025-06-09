All communities must be heard

[Photo: FILE]

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 must reflect the views of all communities and serve future generations, says Opposition MP Virendra Lal, as he calls for greater public participation in the extended consultation process.

Lal adds that the Constitution is too important to be shaped by only a section of the population.

He is urging the Indo-Fijian community to take advantage of the additional three weeks and make their voices heard.

Lal says people should carefully consider whether they are satisfied with the 2013 Constitution and what changes they believe are necessary.

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He also wants the public to compare the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations with Bill No. 32 and question why some recommendations were changed or left out.

Lal says Opposition members will remain on the Special Committee to ensure public concerns are raised, but this does not mean they support the Government’s proposals.

He adds their responsibility is to consider what is best for the country and its future, rather than simply agreeing with the Government.

Lal acknowledges that people in rural and remote communities may not be able to attend consultations in person.

However, he says they can still share their views through their elected representatives on the committee.

He adds that committee members will also have the opportunity to engage directly with the public and seek further clarification on their submissions.

Lal says the aim should be to develop a Constitution that reflects the views of all communities and provides stability for generations to come.