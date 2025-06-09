Himesh Reshammiya makes a BIG revelation

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Himesh Reshammiya recently had a conversation with Komal Nahta and revealed that he has already composed 15 songs for his international English-language album.

He further stated that once he is free from his prior commitments, he would like to launch the album on a grand scale.

Himesh Reshammiya was asked if there was any international singer with whom he would like to collaborate. Before answering the question, the singer-composer made an interesting revelation.

He said, “Nobody knows that I have composed 15 songs in the international language, which absolutely do not sound wannabe in any manner whatsoever.

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I have written, sung and composed those 15 songs in English. They are going to be launched on a very, very big scale. I am waiting to plan for it because I have been tied up with so many things and films.”

Himesh Reshammiya continued, “I’ll launch the album internationally the way I was launched as a singer here. Now that I have entered Bloomberg’s list of top pop stars of the world, this is the right time to present my album. Its first single will be unveiled in a grand fashion globally.

So, it’s not like I sang a small part in a global song. It purely targets the universal audience who listens to English music.”

Himesh added, “It’ll be very different. At one point, no one was able to imagine how I would sound when I sang Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

The same will happen here. It’s so good and yet again, it has a romantic connection. I am very excited about it.”

Finally, answering the original question about his dream international collaboration, Himesh Reshammiya revealed, “If I get a chance to collaborate, then there’s one song which is absolutely right for Rihanna.”