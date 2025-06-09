Fijian Latui to strengthen Fiji Rugby's international pathways

Fiji Rugby is banking on the newly launched Fijian Latui to strengthen its international pathways and prepare the next generation of players for the demands of professional rugby.

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu says the new senior men’s representative team, which replaces the Fiji Warriors, will give players valuable exposure in Europe and the United Kingdom while creating international development opportunities for coaches and officials.

Sewabu says the initiative is about more than establishing another team, but creating a stronger pathway for Fijian talent to progress to the highest level.

“We want our national teams to perform consistently at the highest level, and to achieve that, we need to strengthen our pathways.”

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He believes the Latui will complement existing development programmes and give national selectors a wider pool of players who are better prepared for international rugby.

The programme will also help Fiji Rugby build stronger relationships with overseas clubs and organisations, ensuring the country benefits from the global demand for Fijian talent.

The Latui are scheduled to assemble in Cork, Ireland, on November 11, ahead of their European campaign.

Sewabu says the long-term goal is to ensure the success of Fijian players overseas also creates greater opportunities and value for rugby back home.

The team is expected to assemble in Cork, Ireland by next Wednesday and will play their first match against Ireland A.