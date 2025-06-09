Dual citizens eligible to operate taxis

[Photo: File]

People holding dual citizenship can legally operate taxi businesses in Fiji, provided they meet the country’s citizenship and residency requirements.

This was clarified by Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Parliament.

He says dual citizens are eligible to hold taxi permits given that the ordinarily reside in Fiji for at least six months within a 12-month period.

“Dual citizenship does not automatically disqualify a person from holding a taxi permit. However, permit holders must satisfy the citizenship and residency requirements.”

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Ro Filipe says the Land Transport Authority may review permits if holders move overseas or no longer satisfy the residency conditions.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya also raised questions about how the six-month residency requirement is monitored and whether LTA works with the Immigration Department to verify permit holders’ movements.

The Transport Minister says this could involve cross-checking information between the two authorities.

“I would assume that just like any permits that it would be under the monitoring system of LTA in terms of all the permits issued, there is a system in place to monitor it. And of course, liaising with the authority which has the data of those who are moving in and out of Fiji.”

He adds that LTA could cross-check its records with Immigration Department data on people’s movements in and out of the country to determine whether permit holders continue to meet the residency requirement.