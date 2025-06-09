Portable speed cameras for Nadi Airport-Martintar corridor

[Photo: File]

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar says more portable speed cameras could be deployed along the Nadi International Aiport to Martintar corridor as he claims that some drivers are travelling well above the speed limit of 50km/h.

He says stricter enforcement is needed along the busy stretch, where he claims some motorists are driving at speeds of up to 120km/h.

Kumar suggests portable speed cameras could help authorities monitor speeding, alongside greater public awareness and more foot patrol.

He further notes that speed humps are unlikely to solve the problem and could create further traffic issues.

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“I wouldn’t say that we might need to have humps. Humps are not going to solve the problem. It’s going to create more problems than solving the problem. However, we need to have more awareness, we need to have stricter laws in place, we have more people on the ground to monitor people driving up and down the road.”

His comments come amid concerns over several accidents along the Namaka–Martintar corridor in recent months.