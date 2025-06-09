Unsafe imports face scrutiny

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council is struggling to keep pace with rising complaints, limited resources and weak enforcement powers.

The Standing Committee on Social Affairs points out that stronger laws and increased funding are needed to tackle tenancy disputes, unsafe food and online scams.

In its review of the Consumer Council of Fiji’s 2020-2021 and 2023-2024 annual reports, recorded a significant increase in complaints, from 3,545 to 5,406. The main concerns included landlord and tenancy disputes, food safety, online shopping scams and poor service delivery.

Committee Chairperson Iliesa Vanawalu said the council was struggling with inadequate funding, staffing shortages and limited enforcement powers.

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The committee is calling for a review of the Consumer Council Act, dedicated landlord and tenancy legislation and increased Government funding.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu states the 52 per cent increase in complaints demands attention, although greater consumer awareness may also account for some of the rise.

The council recovered more than $3.5 million for consumers in 2020-2021 and about $4.06 million in 2023-2024.

However, Seruiratu warns that the growing number of complaints raises questions about whether the Council has enough capacity to keep up.

He also called for urgent action on tenancy disputes, particularly unlawful evictions, bond refunds and rental agreements, saying families should not be left without protection.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel supports increased funding but says additional resources must be backed by clear operational priorities and accountability.

He says stronger cooperation between the Consumer Council, the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission, the Ministry of Health and other agencies is also needed to ensure complaints lead to action.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Kamikamica says the government is working on reforms to give regulators, including police, greater powers to prosecute those involved in scams.

He also revealed that the proposed Landlord and Tenancy Bill is back in circulation and could be brought forward soon.

Kamikamica adds that closer cooperation between health inspectors, the FCCC and the Consumer Council is also being strengthened to address unsafe food handling and the sale of inferior imported products.

The committee says the growing number of complaints reflects changing consumer risks and the need for a stronger, better-resourced protection system.

Parliament has agreed to note the report.